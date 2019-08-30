ED attaches 14 industrial plots allotted by Hooda govt in P’kula

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:22 IST

Chandigarh The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached 14 industrial plots allotted in Panchkula in 2012-13 during the reign of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the allotment of these industrial plots of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

According to EDs official Twitter handle, the 14 industrial plots are worth ₹30.34 crore and have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Hooda was recently questioned regarding these allotments.

The CBI had in May 2016 registered a criminal case against Hooda, former IAS officer DPS Nagal and two other HUDA officials for criminal misconduct, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in December 2015 ordered registration of a case against Hooda, who was also the chairman of HUDA, and others on the basis of a probe conducted by the vigilance bureau and advice of the advocate general. Khattar subsequently recommended a CBI probe.

The 14 plots, ranging from 496 square metre to 1,280 square metre, were allegedly allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made midway in the eligibility criteria at the level of the then chief minister. The VB inquiry established that individuals enjoying proximity to Hooda were favoured in the allotment process by the committee headed by then chief administrator.

A case was also made out against Hooda as the allotment criteria was modified and approved at his level to allegedly suit these individuals in the allotment.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had set aside the allotment of 222 industrial plots in Rohtak. The allotments were challenged in 2010 on the allegations of favouritism and lack of transparency.

