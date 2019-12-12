ED records Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s statement in overseas transactions case

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:08 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal in an alleged overseas transactions case.

ED officials questioned Gippy for more than six hours on Wednesday. He has appeared before the ED in 2014 as well in this matter. Gippy said he has submitted papers and other details sought by the ED.

ED sources said that they had sought more details from Gippy, while investigation is on in the matter.

Besides Gippy, Punjabi singers, including Jazzy B, Diljit Dosanjh, and Miss Pooja, have also appeared before the ED over alleged overseas transactions. The ED has been probing the matter under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to find out whether the companies owned by them violate Reserve Bank of India guidelines while making these transactions.

ED officials said that they had begun the probe after income tax raids on the premises of three Dosanjh in Ludhiana, Gippy in Mohali and Miss Pooja at Rajpura in Patiala district and offices of two Punjabi film-producing firms in 2012.

The ED said it has been probing alleged violations of FEMA rules regarding the income from films and shows in western countries and mode of transfer of payment from abroad.

3 TRAVEL AGENTS SUMMONED

The ED summoned three Jalandhar-based immigration firms to appear before it at its office on Monday in connection with alleged hawala transactions.

On November 26, ED officials raided the premises of three immigrations firms and seized Rs 50 lakh, including a part of it in foreign currency.

The ED has been probing the allegations of hawala money transactions for illegal immigration of people.

Officials seeking anonymity said the action came in the wake of deportation of hundreds of illegal immigrants from the United States and Mexico.

The officials said they have collected documents and digital records related to the alleged hawala transactions made by these firms during the past few months.