Eid, last Monday of ‘Sawan’ celebrated in Braj region

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:39 IST

AGRA/MEERUT Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in the Braj region amid tight security as it coincided with the last Monday of ‘Sawan’ month, observed by Hindus.

The day passed off peacefully when reports last came in. Eid prayers were held at Loha Mandi, Eidgah, Shahi Jama Masjid, Masjid Akbari, Lal Masjid and other mosques while huge crowds thronged Shiva temples.

Bajrang Dal activists stuck in jam

However, there were some tense moments in Khandoli town on the outskirts of Agra when a bus ferrying Bajrang Dal activists from Ayodhya to Aligarh got stuck in a jam due to overcrowding on the road.

Police said the road was blocked for some time to give passage to devouts who were headed to their destinations after offering namaz.

An eyewitness said Bajrang Dal activists requested the police to allow their bus through and this led to altercation between a sub inspector and the activists who began reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Circle officer for Etmadpur Atul Sonkar reached the spot with force and managed to control the situation.

‘No ‘namaz’ was being offered on the road. It was only overcrowding as ‘namazis’ were returning after offering prayers in Khandoli town when the bus of Bajrang Dal activists got stuck in the jam. But they were provided passage and the situation eased,” claimed Prashant Tyagi, in-charge, Khandoli police station.

Devotees thronged the Prithvinath Mahadev temple that witnessed the last fair of ‘Sawan’ on Monday. The police diverted traffic and maintained strict vigil on the premises.

People organised ‘bhandara’ and performed ‘jal abhishek’ at various temples.

No roads blocked in Meerut

In Meerut, Muslims offered namaz at various mosques and exchanged greetings. A number of district administration officials including district magistrate Anil Dhingra and SSP Ajay Sahni were present at the ‘Shahi Idgah’ to ensure security arrangements.

No roads were blocked anywhere in the city due to namaz, said police. Traffic diversions were in place to ensure hassle-free celebrations while markets remained closed during the day.

Addressing people of his community at Shahi Idgah, Zainus Sajeedin, shahar qazi, said: “The most important thing is peace and harmony and we all should work towards it. Our religion doesn’t approve of any activity that harms peace in the society.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 18:39 IST