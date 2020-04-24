Eight family members, 18 Panchkula contacts of 82-year-old Covid positive Chandigarh woman test negative

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:26 IST

Three days after an 82-year-old woman of Sector 18, Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid-19, reports of her eight family members and 18 other contacts came back negative on Thursday.

The woman was staying on the premises of a private school in Sector 12, Panchkula, with her son before being admitted to a private hospital in Sector 21 here. Two caretakers of the school also tested negative on Wednesday.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said all 28 contacts of the woman, including her eight family members, four school employees, staff and doctors of a private hospital, where she was admitted, and another doctor who came for a home visit have tested negative.

The family has been quarantined on the school premises. The elderly woman had come to meet her son at the school on April 14. She was admitted on April 17 and her samples were taken on April 19. The doctors and staff of the private hospital have also been advised home-quarantine.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has declared the premises of the Sector-12 school a containment area. A home guard volunteer has been deputed outside to keep a check and orders have been issued to restrict movement in the area. MC has also been directed to sanitise the locality and ensure disposal of solid waste.

Meanwhile, no fresh case has been reported in Panchkula in the last three days, and the district count stands at 18.

Ahuja said samples of 1,236 people had been taken till now, of which 18 turned out positive and 1,093 persons tested negative. He said reports of at least 98 samples were awaited. Also, around 108 jamaat attendees who were quarantined at Nada Sahib gurdwara and Mouli village in Raipur Rani, have now been advised home quarantine and sent back from the facilities.