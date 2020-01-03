Eight year old’s unclad body found; case of murder lodged

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:30 IST

Gurugram A day after he went missing, an eight-year-old boy’s unclad body was found on a vacant industrial plot near a liquor store in Manesar on Friday evening.

The police said the boy had been murdered and his body bore marks of injuries to the face, head and other parts.

The police said his clothes were found about 80 feet from his body, adding that a post-mortem examination on Saturday would be able to confirm if the boy had been sexually assaulted. His body was found about 100 to 150 metres from his house and a slab was found on top of his right leg.

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said that several crime teams had been formed to investigate the case. “Prima facie, the probe suggests that a local person from the neighbourhood is involved in the crime. A CCTV footage, in which a man could be seen accompanying the boy, has been recovered, suggesting that the suspect was known to the victim. There were no signs of struggle,” said DCP, adding that the murder may have been a part of a ritual, as suggested by the evidence recovered from the crime scene and the injury mark of a ‘moon arc’ on the victim’s head.

According to the police, the deceased, whose family, originally from another state, has been staying in Manesar for 14 years.

Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO), Manesar police station, said that the boy had gone missing from his house on Thursday around 8 pm. “His family searched for him in the neighbourhood and when he did not return in the night, they assumed that he might have slept off at the house of a friend and would return the next morning. No missing person complaint was registered. Around 4pm, the police control room received information of a dead body lying in a vacant plot, following which senior police officials and forensic teams rushed to the area,” said SHO Singh.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Friday, said the police.