Nov 04, 2019-Monday
Electrician electrocuted to death in Chandigarh

HT Correspondent
A 48-year-old electrician was electrocuted to death while he was repairing a transformer at the 66-kV substation near Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park in Chandigarh on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Baiju Mohanto, who was originally from Bihar and was staying in Chandigarh.

Police said a transformer in the area got heated up due to overloading two days ago. Baiju, who was working for the contractors hired by the administration, had gone for repairs on Monday, when he came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Locals rushed him to a nearby government hospital, but he was declared brought dead by doctors. The IT Park police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On October 31, a private electrician had died while installing electric wires on a pole in Maloya.

