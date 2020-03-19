e-paper
₹1crore embezzled from Panchkula MC account, FIR registered

₹1crore embezzled from Panchkula MC account, FIR registered

The money was fraudulently transferred to unidentified persons despite RTGS not authorised by competent authorities

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Panchkula MC on Wednesday wrote to police regarding irregularities in transferring of funds through RTGS from a bank account. The MC submitted that an account was opened in Punjab National Bank’s Sector-2 branch under national urban livelihood scheme’s integrated housing and slum development programme (IHSDP).

As per the complaint, ₹1.01 crore was fraudulently transferred through various transactions in favour of unidentified persons, despite the fact that RTGS was not authorised by competent authorities.

Police said the MC executive officer has intimated in writing that he never signed any RTGS transaction letter between October 30, 2019 and March 17, 2020. “Signature mentioned on the stamp of the executive officer in the RTGS is forged, whereas clear-cut instructions were given to the bank to honour RTGS only on joint signatures of commissioner/executive officer and senior accounts officers,” reads the complaint.

Sector-5 SHO Lalit Kumar said, “They have launched a probe. A case in this regard will be registered accordingly.” As per the police, the MC has alleged that someone in connivance with officials of the bank has fraudulently misappropriated and drawn the public funds.

