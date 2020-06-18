e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Emergency ward at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala closed after 11 staffers test Covid-19 positive

Emergency ward at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala closed after 11 staffers test Covid-19 positive

A doctor, five nurses, four ward attendants and a security guard were found infected with coronavirus on Wednesday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:06 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Patiala: A day after 11 staffers of the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala tested positive for Covid-19, the emergency ward of the hospital was shut on Thursday in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

A patient and a nurse had been diagnosed with the virus a week ago but the ward was made functional after sanitisation till its closure on Thursday.

The district health department asked the authorities to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, said, “We have asked Rajindra Hospital authorities to follow all guidelines and provide details of the doctor and staff nurse duty roster.”

On Wednesday evening, a doctor, five nurses, four ward attendants and a security guard were found Covid-19 positive.

The hospital has about 1,200 employees in 25 departments. It sees around 5,000 patients daily, including 50 in the emergency ward.

When contacted, Government Rajindra Hospital medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “We are providing safety kits to all staffers when needed. We have asked everyone to follow guidelines and take precautionary measures. However, if someone is not doing so, it is their personal responsibility. However, we are again issuing directions in this regard.”

“A week ago when a staffer was found positive, we sanitised the emergency ward and resumed work. Now that more staffers have been found to be positive, we have closed the ward,” he added.

top news
‘Get facts straight’: S Jaishankar on soldiers without arms in China clash
‘Get facts straight’: S Jaishankar on soldiers without arms in China clash
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
A soldier’s family lost all in 16 hours between 2 phone calls, then erupted with joy
A soldier’s family lost all in 16 hours between 2 phone calls, then erupted with joy
Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs
Centre to pump Rs 50,000 cr into Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost jobs
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
Do what you want: When Kohli backed Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In