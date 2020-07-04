e-paper
Entry at Palghar waterfalls, beaches barred

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:12 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde has invoked section 144 (unlawful assembly) and Disaster Management Act, 2005, at all beaches, forts, dams, river, ponds and waterfalls till August 9, to prevent drownings. Five youths drowned in the Kal Mandavi waterfall in Jawhar on July 2.

As per the order, with immediate effect, tourists will not be allowed to click selfies, drink alcohol, ride bikes, drive cars to the waterfalls, and also playing loud music in the district. Stict action will be initiated against those violating the order, said Shinde.

The areas banned are the Kal Mandavi and Dhabosa waterfalls in Jawhar, Palucha waterfall in Vikramgadh, Waghobha waterfall in Palghar, Aina Dabhon waterfall in Boisar, Devkhop dam in Palghar, Zanzorli dam in Kelwe, Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai, and seven other waterfalls in Palghar district.

