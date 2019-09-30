e-paper
Equal opportunities should be given to women: Guv

  Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:14 IST

Hindustantimes
         

SLUG: CCS University convocation

MEERUT UP governor Anandiben Patel laid emphasis on gender equality and said women had proved themselves in every sphere of life and deserved equal respect.

“Sonography was invented to examine a child’s growth in the mother’s womb. But it is misused. It is used to detect the gender of the baby that further results in female foeticide, in case the child is a girl,” she said.

“Daughters are equal to sons. One should pledge to respect to women and equal opportunities should be given to them in our society,” Patel said during the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University in Meerut on Monday.

A number of students received their graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees during the 31st convocation ceremony of the university. The event started with the lamp lighting ceremony. Later, the governor offered books and fruit baskets to the special guests at the event – the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay.

“India is a young nation and it has huge potential to bring change and reach greater heights. Youths form around 65% of India’s population, hence the probability of development here is high,” she said.

Ramesh Chand, member Niti Aayog and chief guest at the event, said: “Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, once said that real education is attained when one builds up a strong character along with gaining knowledge.”

“Students should go beyond themselves and start thinking about the nation and society,” he added. -Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:14 IST

