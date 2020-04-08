e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Evacuate 1,300 Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine amid Covid-19 lockdown, Centre urged

Evacuate 1,300 Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine amid Covid-19 lockdown, Centre urged

With no flights scheduled out of Ukraine for the next few weeks, the students are holed up at Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi Oblast province

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:09 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustantimes
         

DHARAMSHALA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal Pradesh minister Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday urged the Government of India to evacuate 1,300 Indian students stuck at the Bukovinian State Medical University, Chernivtsi Oblast, Ukraine, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Indian students are at great risk. The central government should take prompt action and evacuate all stranded students on priority. About 250 of them are from Himachal Pradesh,” Sharma said.

With no flights scheduled out of Ukraine for the next few weeks, the students are holed up at the university.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,500 in Ukraine, he said, and Chernivtsi Oblast province is the second worst hit region with 247 cases and six deaths after the capital city of Kiev.

EMBASSY’S HELP SOUGHT

Till the time the evacuation takes place, he said, the Indian ambassador to Ukraine should ensure their safety and arrangements should be made for their board and lodging.

He said the Centre should issue a statement that gives the number of Indian students stuck abroad.

“The central government is requested to prepare a dossier of Indian students studying abroad who have paid their fee to respective universities,” the Congress leader said.

“If the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t normalise and the lockdown is prolonged, the government should make arrangements to facilitate the fee reimbursement to the students,” he added.

top news
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Coronavirus live: PM to hold second round of meeting with CMs on April 11
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities