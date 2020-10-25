e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Evil’ goes up in flames amid heavy security, contained gatherings in Ludhiana

‘Evil’ goes up in flames amid heavy security, contained gatherings in Ludhiana

Limited gatherings, subdued celebrations mark Dussehra celebrations this year.

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:31 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ravana Dahan starts off with aiming of arrows at the effigy in Daresi ground as part of the Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Ravana Dahan starts off with aiming of arrows at the effigy in Daresi ground as part of the Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Even amid toned down Dussehra celebrations due to Covid pandemic, the festive fervour came alive during Ravan Dahan, which was organised at different venues across the city on Sunday.

As opposed to the large crowds witnessed at Ravana Dahan programmes last year, the gatherings at different venues were limited. However, the police department faced a tough time managing the rush of visitors outside the Dussehra grounds. Heavy police force was deployed outside the Ravan Dahan venues.

While many people gathered outside the grounds, some watched the burning of Ravana effigies from the rooftop of their houses as entry to the grounds was restricted by the police department and organising committees. Many visitors were seen violating social distancing norms and not wearing face masks.

Heavy rush in markets

Heavy rush of visitors was seen in the markets, especially outside confectionery shops, as residents greeted each other by distributing sweets on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Ravana Dahan was organised at Daresi ground, Upkar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Haibowal, Chandigarh road, Partap chowk among other areas.

The city’s tallest effigy of 35-feet was burned at Daresi ground. Residents were also seen taking selfies with the Ravana effigy and uploading the pictures on social media. Height of the effigy was reduced by all the committees as earlier over 90-feet effigies were erected at Daresi ground every year. The Vaishno Dramatic Club, Jagraon burnt a ‘Covid’ effigy along with Ravana with the hope that the deadly virus would vanish along with all other evil.

Only 8 committees organise Ravan Dahan

Dussehra committees including those in Focal Point area, Model Town extension, Dugri and Jamalpur, did not organise Ravana Dahan citing the contagion risk and difficulty to manage the gathering. Only eight major organising committees took permission to conduct the annual event this Dussehra. Last year, nearly 80 committees had organised the effigy burning ritual.

Members of Shri Ram Lila Committee, Daresi, Dinesh Marwaha and Kamal Bassi said, “Ravana Dehan was organised at Daresi as per the guidelines issued by the district administration. The ‘Dola yatra’ of Lord Rama was also carried out in old city areas. Limited gathering of people of allowed and the event was broadcast live through local cable operators. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, police chief Rakesh Agrawal, MLA Surinder Dawar and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also participated in the event. Most residents supported the committee and stayed at home. The attendees were stopped from collecting the burnt remnants of the Ravana effigy to avoid unnecessary gathering at the spot.”

Congress leader and councillor Seema Kapoor’s husband Sunil Kapoor said, “Ravana Dehan was organised in Aggar Nagar and Rajguru Nagar areas in a simple manner with no rush of residents. Barricading was done to avoid large gathering and volunteers along with the police were deputed at the spot.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Dussehra was celebrated at different locations in the city with heavy police deployment to avoid gatherings. The organising committees and residents supported the police and the festival was celebrated in adherence to all the norms and guidelines issued by the government.”

No outdoor celebrations for many

Even as some Dussehra committees telecast Ravana Dahan live through local cable operators and social networks, residents in many parts of the city missed out on the outdoor celebrations as their respective organising committees refrained from burning effigies this year.

One of the residents of Model Town extension, Harpreet Singh said, “As always, my daughter was excited to see Ravana Dahan in person. But there was no such event in our area this year. These restrictions were also necessary due to the risk of virus spread.”

Vinay, a resident of Dhai Marla Colony near Daresi, said, “We used to go for Ravana Dahan at Daresi ground every as the venue is just 100 metres from our house. But this time, we decided against attending the celebrations due to the Covid pandemic. Festivals bring cheer, but the revelry should not put lives at risk.”

Mini effigies burnt in streets, vacant plots

To celebrate the occasion, children and adults were seen burning home-made miniature Ravana effigies in their localities, including Model Town Extension, Dugri, Haiboal, Jamalpur, among other areas.

A Haibowal resident, Gopal Verma said, “Children in the area had prepared a small effigy which was burnt in the street to mark Vajayadashmi. It is important that we understand the gravity of the situation and keep everyone around us safe.”

top news
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In