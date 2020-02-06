Ex-classmates, aides assault 17-year-old in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:38 IST

A 17-year-old Class 12 student and his parents were allegedly assaulted by his two former classmates and their five accomplices in Dugri here, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Sartaj Singh, a student of GGN Public School, Gobind Nagar, who suffered four fractures in his skull, is getting treated at a private facility at Mall Road.

The Dugri police on Wednesday booked the seven accused, three of whom are from Dugri and the remaining from the CRPF Colony. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The case has been registered following the statement of Sartaj’s father, Paramvir Singh, 42, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who is into the business of sale and purchase of new and used school vans and buses.

In his complaint, Paramvir said his son is a national-level basketball player and participated in various tournaments. “The accused were jealous of Sartaj. On Tuesday, when he was going for tuitions, they intercepted him near the railway crossing in Sunet and thrashed him.

Paramvir said Sartaj reached home and shared the incident with him, following which he complained to the mother of one of the accused, who asked them to come to the canal bridge in Dugri on the pretext of resolving the matter.

“I, Sartaj and my wife Navneet Kaur reached the bridge when the accused turned up there and opened attack on us with sharp-edged weapons. When we raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot in their cars,” he said.

Paramvir said Sartaj had suffered four fractures in his skull and underwent surgery.

Dugri station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Davinder Sharma said a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

“The victim is not in a condition to give his statement. The police have been waiting for his medical report. More sections will be added to the FIR according to the report. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused,” the SHO said.