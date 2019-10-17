Ex-cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, his family named in cheating, forgery case

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered a case of house trespass, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, in which former Indian cricketer, Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and three others have been named.

The FIR was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station on the complaint of a woman, Sandhya Sharma Pandit, who has accused Prabhakar, his family members and others of allegedly grabbing her property using forged documents. The property in question is a second floor flat in an apartment in south Delhi’s Sarvapriya Vihar, where Prabhakar lives with his family on the first floor, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur confirmed the registration of the case and said, “We are probing the roles of all who have been named in the FIR. The probe is still in progress,” said Thakur, who refused to share more details of the case.

When contacted Prabhakar said, “I am not aware of the case against me. If I were guilty, the police or someone would have called me. No one has called. Only the media has been telling me about this case. I have my own business and have been a decent international cricketer. I don’t need to do anything of this sort. If someone has filed a case/complaint against me, it doesn’t mean I am guilty. They may have filed it, maybe, because of my name.”

Police said the complainant told them that many of the items from the flat were missing and she was intimidated when she approached the police. The woman lodged a complaint in the office of Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik. It was then forwarded to the Malviya Nagar police station for enquiry.

“We registered a case after the allegations made by Pandit were found to be true during our preliminary enquiry,” Thakur added.

Police said the people named in the FIR will soon be asked to join the probe.

