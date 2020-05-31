Ex-employee arrested for sending threat emails to company CEO

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:12 IST

Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly emailing threats emails to his former employers, a company in Greater Noida.

Police identified the suspect as Deepak Sahu, a resident of AVJ Heights in Greater Noida. He had allegedly sent the email, dated May 24, to Ecotech III-based Graziano Trasmissioni India Private Limited’s chief executive officer (CEO) Vivek Prakash. The company had laid off Sahu in 2018 and allegedly owed him money.

To get his money, said police, Sahu sent an email reminding them of an incident in 2008 when the then CEO Lalit Kishore Chaudhury was murdered on the after it laid of a few workers.

On May 26, the company approached the Ecotech III police station and lodged a complaint. With the 2008 incident

Police said the email was sent under the name of “Anoop Kumar”.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said: “We scanned the email content and found the sender was aware of the company’s internal issues. The email had stated some internal matters and company’s functioning. We then traced the IP address to Sahu, a former general manager at the company.”

Sahu revealed to police that he was with the company till 2018.

“He said that he had some dues with the company and wanted clearance. He made a fake email ID and started sending threatening emails to the company management,” Chander said, adding that the company representatives told police that they had no dues pending in Sahu’s name.

Police said the case was sensitive in the background of the Chaudhury murder case, in which the Surajpur district and sessions court had sentenced four men to life imprisonment in 2017.

Chander said police recovered the mobile phone and laptop used in sending the threatening email.

“A case is registered against him under Section 66 of IT Act in Sector Ecotech III police station. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” he added.

“We have received information that the person was arrested. We will not comment on the issue as of now,” said Purushottam Jagid, general manager, human resources, Graziano Trasmissioni India Private Limited.