Home / Cities / Ex-minister Shanta Kumar calls for war to teach Pak lesson

Ex-minister Shanta Kumar calls for war to teach Pak lesson

Says Pakistan didn’t understand the language of peace and the rogue nation needed to be taught a tough lesson through war

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As the country mourns its five bravehearts who were martyred in a firefight with terrorists in Kashmir’s Handwara, senior BJP leader and former union minister Shanta Kumar said Pakistan didn’t understand the language of peace and the rogue nation needed to be taught a tough lesson through war.

“Pakistan has crossed all limits. While the world fights Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan is violating the ceasefire and orchestrating terror attacks in India. Our neighbour is not only a fool but has gone insane,” said Shanta.

“Now, there shall be no talks. India teaches its neighbour a tough lesson,” he said adding that the country lost 9,000 soldiers in three wars with its neighbour and scores of soldiers and civilians were killed due to terrorist activities.

The veteran leader said the nation was once again shaken by the martyrdom of the five bravehearts who sacrificed themselves in Kashmir.

“Till when we will continue to pay tributes to our martyrs and make false promises to their families of avenging the deaths,” the former minister asked.

“India should not tolerate anymore. Pakistan has tested our patience enough and now let there be a Mahabharat,” he added.

