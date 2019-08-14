Excise officers, informers attacked by bootleggers in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:52 IST

New Delhi

Two officers of the Delhi government’s excise intelligence bureau and their informer were attacked by suspected bootleggers when they went to raid at a house in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Monday evening, police said.

The excise officers managed to escape after the initial scuffle but their informer was punched, kicked, and beaten by the mob that mainly comprised women and young men.

By the end of the assault, much of which was captured on a mobile phone, the informer’s shirt was left in tatters. The informer, whose identity the police did not disclose, was left with multiple injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said four suspects, including four women, have been arrested and booked for offences such as assault and obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

“Three of the arrested persons have a total of 60 cases under the Excise Act against them. Two women, Binoja and Renu, are ‘bad characters’ of Uttam Nagar police station and have 50 and nine such cases against them, respectively,” the DCP said.

The assault happened around 4 pm on Monday when excise department officials, head constable Mahesh Kumar and constable Arun, visited Hastsal Vihar in Uttam Nagar to conduct a raid on a tip-off that countrymade liquor was stored in a house.

The excise department is under the Delhi government but many officers in the unit are from Delhi Police on deputation.

“We had inputs about illegal alcohol being stored in a house and after searching for sometime, found 14 cartons of countrymade alcohol,” Kumar told the police in his statement. The excise department later said the seized liquor was worth R13 lakh.

But moments later, a mob comprising mainly women and young men allegedly attacked the duo who were in civil clothes. The video showed some members of the mob scuffling with one of the excise officers while others focused on a man who was later identified as an informer.

They told the police that they managed to slip away soon after the assaulters caught hold of their informer.

A senior excise department official said two officers called the Delhi Police control room for assistance but received no immediate response.

A senior police officer, who didn’t want to be identified, said the excise officers had actually called on the mobile phones of two local policemen who failed to receive the calls. “We are probing the allegations,” said the officer.

The video showed many people slapping and punching the informer, mainly in his stomach, even as a few in the mob shouted slogans against Delhi Police. At one point, he managed to escape but was chased and thrashed with slippers by the people who ripped apart his shirt.

By the time the police reached the spot, the attackers had fled. The excise officers, however, identified a few of them by their names, leading to their arrests by Tuesday night.

In a similar incident in South Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar on August 3, a Delhi Police constable was thrashed by a mob when he allegedly tried to bust an illicit liquor racket. The constable escaped by firing a round in the air using his service revolver.

Police said that the latest assault happened around the same time when Dwarka district police were carrying out multiple raids against bootleggers. “In 48 hours until Tuesday, we arrested six other bootleggers from places like Uttam Nagar, Bindapur, Mohan Garden, Bharat Vihar and Dwarka and recovered 6,549 quarters of illicit liquor,” said a senior police officer.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 19:52 IST