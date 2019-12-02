Expect cloudy sky this week, says IMD; Skymet predicts light rain in Mumbai

cities

The city remained under a cover of haze over the weekend, as the air quality index (AQI) was 210 (‘poor’) on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. However, the AQI, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), was 144 (‘moderate’).

The weather bureau said partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week in Mumbai, even as private weather forecasting agency Skymet said the city could witness light rain between December 3 and 5 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation developing over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining parts of Lakshadweep, which would be intensifying into a low pressure system. “Poor air quality is a seasonal phenomenon. The winds are southeasterly, which is leading to cloudy conditions and minimal haze cover,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

IMD has issued rainfall warnings only for the south Konkan region, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, for the coming days.