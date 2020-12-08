Explore DD as means to teach students with disabilities amid Covid-19 pandemic: Bombay HC to Maharashtra govt

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:46 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the Maharashtra government to explore the possibility of using Doordarshan as one of the means to impart virtual education to the differently-abled students across the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic by telecasting special educational programmes on the channel.

The suggestions were made while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which had complained that while schools for other children had started classes through the online mode, the differently-abled students were left in the lurch owing to various reasons and are denied their right to education. The petition had sought directions to the state and Centre to make arrangements for providing virtual education to differently-abled students.

On Monday when the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, advocate Uday Warunjikar for the petitioner NGO Anamprem informed the bench that owing to problems such as non-availability of staff or mobile phones, students with disabilities are unable to pursue their education amid the pandemic. Warunjikar had suggested that the local television and radio channels owned by the government could be used to impart education to such students.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that the government could assign a slot of one or two hours on Doordarshan and telecast special educational programmes. The bench also said that it was the government’s duty to provide online education for differently-abled students.

The court then directed the petitioner to give suggestions to the government to address the issue and asked the government to study them and consider what measures could be undertaken to provide special education. The state government has also been directed to submit its report by January 18.

In the earlier hearings, the central government, which was asked to respond to the concerns raised in the NGO’s petition, had submitted that it was in the process of creating a system to provide education to differently-abled students during the pandemic, but it would take some time to ready the format.