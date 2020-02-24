Extortion case: No bail for Kasat, Adsul’s arrest cleared by court

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:12 IST

PUNE In a case of multiple alleged extortions, a local court on Monday denied Manoj Adsul protection from arrest. A separate court rejected the bail application of Jayesh Kasat, 45.

Dr Deepak Prabhakar Rasne, 69, an Ayurveda medicine practitioner, and his son Dr Sahil Rasne, 34, who specialises in medical gastroenterology, initially filled a case against Manoj Adsul.

According to the complaint, Dr Rasne claims to have given Rs 75 lakh to Adsul through cash and cheque payments to prevent Dr Sahil Rasne from being named in an alleged false case of sexual harassment that a female patient was threatening to file.

The complaint also states that Adsul demanded Rs 55 lakh more to make the sexual harassment allegations go away.

“As soon as the decision was issued by the judge, we started looking for him. He was absent from court so we were unable to arrest him,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, police sub inspector, Pune police crime branch.

However, Adsul’s lawyer Advocate Vijaysinh Thombre is approaching the Bombay High court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

Kasat is in judicial custody, in a case registered by Adsul’s brother, Dr Hemant Adsul, 55.

Dr Hemant has filed a complaint stating that Kasat allegedly extorted money from his brother, on behalf of Dr Rasne.

According to the complaint, the Adsul brothers allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to Kasat, however, Kasat failed to pass it on to Dr Rasne. Kasat is a ‘police mitra’, a social help to police under the community policing scheme.

Adsul, in his defence, has named various police officers and local journalists who were allegedly involved in the extortion attempt by Kasat.