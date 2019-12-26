e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Cities / Eye on Assembly polls, AAP to hold town halls from today

Eye on Assembly polls, AAP to hold town halls from today

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the party’s first town hall meeting in New Delhi parliamentary constituency on Thursday. The party’s door-to-door campaign also be launched on the same day.

The party has planned seven such town hall meetings between Thursday and January 7 – one in each of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha segments, the AAP said in a statement. In the same period, the party will also organise at least 700 mohalla sabhas to connect with residenets.

These town hall meetings were made part of the AAP’s ongoing campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi – likely to be held in early-2020 – after the party joined hands with election campaign strategist Prashant Kishor’s agency I-PAC, a senior AAP functionary said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by top leaders of the AAP during these these town hall meets, the AAP leader said, adding that auditoriums and halls have been booked in all seven constituencies for the events. Thursday’s town hall will be held at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi’s Rafi Marg in the evening, the party said in a statement.

Each such meeting, the AAP functionary said, is expected to have a quorum of 1,000 – which means 100 representatives from 10 assembly segments under each Lok Sabha constituency. Last week, the party organised workshops of MLAs and senior members in which they were trained to choose the right representative from each constituency.

“The representaion should be mixed – there should be both men and women, youngsters and elderly people and residents from various occupations. The idea is to create more volunteers and engage them in the campaign,” said a senior AAP leader.

Each town hall is scheduled to comprise a speech by the chief minister and other top leaders, followed by discussions on the party’s “report card” which was released on Tuesday and a question-and-answer session, the leader said.

The emphasis of the engagement will be on goals and achievements in the fields of education, health care and development sectors, schemes related to water and power supply, women security, public transport and issues related to unautorised colonies among other things, an AAP functionary said.

top news
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities