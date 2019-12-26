Eye on Assembly polls, AAP to hold town halls from today

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:10 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address the party’s first town hall meeting in New Delhi parliamentary constituency on Thursday. The party’s door-to-door campaign also be launched on the same day.

The party has planned seven such town hall meetings between Thursday and January 7 – one in each of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha segments, the AAP said in a statement. In the same period, the party will also organise at least 700 mohalla sabhas to connect with residenets.

These town hall meetings were made part of the AAP’s ongoing campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi – likely to be held in early-2020 – after the party joined hands with election campaign strategist Prashant Kishor’s agency I-PAC, a senior AAP functionary said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by top leaders of the AAP during these these town hall meets, the AAP leader said, adding that auditoriums and halls have been booked in all seven constituencies for the events. Thursday’s town hall will be held at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi’s Rafi Marg in the evening, the party said in a statement.

Each such meeting, the AAP functionary said, is expected to have a quorum of 1,000 – which means 100 representatives from 10 assembly segments under each Lok Sabha constituency. Last week, the party organised workshops of MLAs and senior members in which they were trained to choose the right representative from each constituency.

“The representaion should be mixed – there should be both men and women, youngsters and elderly people and residents from various occupations. The idea is to create more volunteers and engage them in the campaign,” said a senior AAP leader.

Each town hall is scheduled to comprise a speech by the chief minister and other top leaders, followed by discussions on the party’s “report card” which was released on Tuesday and a question-and-answer session, the leader said.

The emphasis of the engagement will be on goals and achievements in the fields of education, health care and development sectors, schemes related to water and power supply, women security, public transport and issues related to unautorised colonies among other things, an AAP functionary said.