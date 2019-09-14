Fadnavis in Pune: Supporters of Medha Kulkarni, Mohol spar over hoardings

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:37 IST

In the Kothrud assembly constituency, workers of member of legislative assembly (MLA) Medha Kulkarni and Murlidhar Mohol were engaged in a fight to put up hoardings at Erandwane.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is holding the Mahajanadesh yatra to touch base with voters. As the chief minister’s rally is visiting all the eight assembly constituencies in the city on Saturday, willing candidates from each assembly constituency are putting up hoardings at prime locations.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in war of words and physical fights while putting up hoardings across the city to welcome the CM. Party workers physically attacked each other as supporters of both the leaders, Kulkarni and Mohol, wanted to put up hoardings at the same location and mobile phones of leaders were damaged during the incident.

Kulkarni accepted that there is infighting among BJP workers, but blamed Mohol for attacking her supporters.

Mohol said, “We have taken legal permission for putting up the hoardings, but Kulkarni’s supporters tried to put up hoardings at the same location. The supporters were upset and engaged in arguments with the others.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:37 IST