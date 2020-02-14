‘Fake case’ against man who accused BJP MLA’s father of assault

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:17 IST

MEERUT A man who lodged a case of assault against BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s father was allegedly booked by Daurala police in a fake attempt to murder case.

The ‘victim’ Dharmendra Jatav said this was done to pressurise him for a compromise in the assault case.

Pankaj (goes by single name), the complainant who allegedly lodged a case of attempt to murder against Jatav, had now given an affidavit to the police stating that he was unknowingly involved in the case and had no rivalry with Jatav.

Samajwadi Party leader Atul Pradhan, district president Rajpal Singh had brought Pankaj (a native of Salava village) to Sardhana area here, along with Jatav’s wife Rashmi and father Mehar Singh.

Pankaj said he was working as a labourer at a kiln in Ludhiana and used to take loans from one Mukesh Singh of his village.

“I came to the village on January 18, after receiving his call. Mukesh asked me to do a small job and took me to a health centre where I was administered an injection. When I regained consciousness, my left ear was bandaged and there were stitches on my head. Mukesh pursued me to give my thumbprints on some papers and thereafter arranged for my return journey to Ludhiana,” he said.

“I received a call from Atul Pradhan who asked whether I had registered a case of attempt to murder against Dharmendra Jatav. I was also told that the police had sent him to jail on January 19. I expressed ignorance and came to my village on the request of Pradhan,” added Pankaj.

“I gave an affidavit stating that I have nothing to do with the case against Jatav,” he said.

“Mukesh was a close associate of Som’s father, Omveer Som, and he plotted the fake case of attempt to murder against Jatav in connivance with the Daurala police,” claimed SP leader Atul Pradhan.

“Such a serious case was registered against Jatav while the complainant didn’t even visit the police station. No evidences were collected and Jatav was sent to jail,” he said.

Pradhan alleged that MLA Som’s father Omveer Som had brutally beaten up Dharmendra Jatav almost five years ago.

Jatav used to supply labour to Som’s kiln and one of the labourers supplied by him had fled. Som mounted pressure on him to return the money he paid to the labourer and thrashed him badly when he refused to pay, he alleged.

Pradhan said now the case was about to be listed for trial in the court and Jatav, who was fighting for justice, was booked in a fake case so that pressure could be mounted on him for a compromise in the assault case.

Rajpal Singh and Pradhan said they called on SSP Ajay Sahni a few days ago and handed over Pankaj’s affidavit demanding justice for Jatav, but nothing happened.

They said Pankaj’s life was in danger after exposing the fake case. “It’s blatant misuse of power by the MLA and justice should be ensured to an innocent person,” said Pradhan.

SP (city) AN Singh said he came to know about the affidavit and investigation of the charges would be done on the basis of facts.

Attempts to contact MLA Sangeet Som failed as his phone was ‘out of reach’.