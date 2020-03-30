Fake UPI ID for collecting Covid funds busted

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:03 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detected a fake UPI ID of The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund and have started taking legal action against fraudster(s) after the matter was highlighted by a Twitter user on Saturday evening. The fake UPI ID surfaced a couple of hours after the public charitable trust for receiving funds to help government fight against Sars-Cov-2 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

One Twitter user, Bishwesh Kumar Jha, shared the screenshot of the fake relief fund UPI ID and tagged the concerned bank, SBI, Delhi Police’s cyber cell, RBI and ministry of finance, asking them to look into the fraud .

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy took notice and action was initiated. Roy said that the bank has already blocked the fake UPI ID “Pmcare@sbi” after it was brought to the notice by the Twitter user.

“We are initiating legal action into the matter. As of now, we are in the process of identifying the person who created the fake UPI ID and whether any fund has been transferred into it. A first information report (FIR) will be registered accordingly,” said DCP Roy.

Through his official Twitter handled, DCP Roy also shared with the public the correct UPI ID of PM-Cares Fund, which is “pmcares@sbi”.

The bank also responded to the alert tweet and mentioned that the fake UPI ID was being blocked.