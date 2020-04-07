‘Fake VIP’ held for violating curfew in Nabha

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:33 IST

Amid curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a man was arrested by the Nabha police for violating the curfew restrictions.

The accused, identified as Bhuvesh Bansal alias Bhashi, was allegedly impersonation a VIP and had beacon and siren installed in his car. He was booked by the Nabha Kotwali police on Tuesday.

Varinderjit Singh Thind said the beacon and siren re only allowed for emergency vehicles and police. “Earlier, the accused had acquired a curfew pass ‘to volunteer as a social worker’ and was seen violating curfew restrictions,” he said.

“His car was stopped on hospital road by the Nabha Kotwali SHO. They found a fake press ID cards and ‘Press’ sticker on the car. He was booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the Nabha police have started drone surveillance of the roads to keep check on curfew violations.