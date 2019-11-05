e-paper
Falsified verifications – UP Board chief seeks exam centres’ infra report

  Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:57 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
State secondary education director and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) chairman Vinay Kumar Pandey has ordered all divisional joint directors (education) to submit verification reports of schools wishing to become centres for the 2020 UP Board exams, without delay.

The step follows the discovery that many district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) submitted favourable verification reports even for those institutions which had submitted falsified infrastructure details to become examination centres, for personal gain, said officials.

The action by Pandey is believed to be a direct result of a complaint by Prayagraj division joint director Divyakant Shukla regarding discrepancies in verification reports by some DIOSs. He sent special teams to a few select schools to undertake a confidential re-verification. Widespread irregularities were found and it was established that the DIOSs concerned had submitted favourable verification reports against details submitted by some schools, despite these institutions lacking the infrastructure that they claimed to possess, necessary for a school to be made a board exam centre, officials said.

Following his action and a report to the UP Board, the chairman ordered all divisional joint directors (education) to submit verification reports of schools.

Pandey issued orders to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava to immediately act in this regard, during a day-long visit to Prayagraj on Monday, officials added.

“It is our priority to keep a check on cheating and other irregularities pertaining to the Board examinations. The confidential re-verification carried out by the board has brought to light glaring anomalies. I have asked all divisional joint directors to send verification reports of the schools wishing to be centres for 2020 board exams to the UP Board headquarters,” Pandey confirmed.

The urgency of the exercise can be gauged from the fact that for UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations set to start from February 18, 2020, the Board plans to release the list of schools to be made exam centres by November 9. Before this, the Board will also issue a list of schools debarred from acting as exam centres for past anomalies while conducting exams.

