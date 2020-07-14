Family blames cop’s son for murder of vegetable vendor, alleges extortion bid

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:49 IST

The family of a 34-year-old vegetable vendor, was shot on July 9 in Greater Noida West and died during treatment on Tuesday, has alleged that a policeman’s son is behind the murder.

The deceased was identified as Durgesh, who had filed a case in May against three people, including the son of a police sub-inspector posted with the fire department, for allegedly assaulting him when he refused to pay “protection money” to the suspects.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Surajpur police station and Mohit, the prime suspect, and his two associates were arrested. But they were later let go on bail. On July 9, around 5.30pm, Durgesh was shot by two men on a motorcycle while he was tending to his shop outside AVJ Heights society.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the locals and was undergoing treatment since then, but he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. His death has angered the other vendors in the area who claimed that the extortion racket was the reason for Durgesh’s murder. They also said this was a way to scare them into paying the protection money.

The family alleged that they were constantly being pressured by the suspects and their acquaintances to withdraw the case Durgesh had filed.

“They had been threatening us for almost two months but my father did not want to take back the case. He was against the extortion bid from the start and that is why he has been killed,” Raju, Durgesh’s son, said.

Police have registered a case and a probe in the matter is underway.

“Mohit is in police custody and we are interrogating him regarding the shooting. Arrests will be made soon,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander said.

Police said they suspect him to be involved in the case but clarified that he was not one of the shooters.