Farmer killed, 17 BKU activists injured after bus rams into truck near Bathinda

Farmer killed, 17 BKU activists injured after bus rams into truck near Bathinda

The farmers were returning in a private bus after eight-day dharna ended at Badal village in neighbouring Muktsar; vehicle they were travelling in initially broke down and they took the bus which met with the accident

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Farmers alleged delayed medical attention to the accident victims and blocked traffic at the busy ITI Chowk, the intersection connecting Bathinda with Haryana and Rajasthan besides Talwandi Sabo and Mansa districts of Punjab on Wednesday.
Farmers alleged delayed medical attention to the accident victims and blocked traffic at the busy ITI Chowk, the intersection connecting Bathinda with Haryana and Rajasthan besides Talwandi Sabo and Mansa districts of Punjab on Wednesday.
         

A farmer was killed and 17 others were injured when a private bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Kot Fatta village in Bathinda district on Tuesday night.

Police said all victims were Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activists who were returning after the eight-day protest against the farm bills outside former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s house in Badal village of neighbouring Muktsar district ended.

Mukhtiar Singh, 62, of Kishangarh village in Bathinda died during treatment in the local civil hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and a private health institute.

The farmers were returning to their respective villages in a private bus that broke down. They were headed home in another bus that rammed into the truck on the roadside.

BKU activists alleged delayed medical attention to the accident victims and blocked traffic at the busy ITI Chowk, the intersection connecting Bathinda with Haryana and Rajasthan besides Talwandi Sabo and Mansa districts of Punjab.

BKU leader Jasgeer Singh complained that no district official visited the injured at hospital.

