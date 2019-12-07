Farmer protesting against FIRs for paddy stubble burning in Faridkot consumes poison, dead

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 14:25 IST

A farmer agitating at Jaitu in Faridkot district, demanding the cancellation of stubble burning cases, died after consuming poison at the protest site on Saturday.

Jagseer Singh, 50, a resident of Kotra Korianwala village in Bathinda district, consumed poison in the morning and was rushed to the government hospital in Jaitu, were he died during treatment.

The farmers are protesting under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Unions, Ekta and Sidhupur factions. They have been sitting on dharna for more than a month in Jaitu, demanding the cancellation of FIRs registered against burning paddy stubble.

Deputy superintendent of police Mahtab Singh said that the police are investigating the matter and talking to farmer union leaders.