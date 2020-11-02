e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers blocking 7 Reliance trucks from entering Amritsar

Farmers blocking 7 Reliance trucks from entering Amritsar

The trucks are transporting essential goods and processed food items for stores and malls in Amritsar.

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Farmers have taken the trucks in their custody, as their protest is also against the entry of corporate entities in the field of agriculture, that the Central laws facilitate. (Representational image)
Farmers have taken the trucks in their custody, as their protest is also against the entry of corporate entities in the field of agriculture, that the Central laws facilitate. (Representational image)(HT FILE)
         

Over 50 farmers agitating against the three Central farm laws have refused to allow seven trucks carrying products of the Reliance Group to pass through the toll plaza on the national highway-1 at Manawala village and enter the holy city, since stopping the consignment on Saturday evening.

The trucks are transporting essential goods and processed food items for stores and malls in Amritsar. Farmers have taken the trucks in their custody, as their protest is also against the entry of corporate entities in the field of agriculture, that the Central laws facilitate. The driver, cleaner etc of the trucks are being taken care of by the farmers. Police are yet to intervene.

On Monday, representatives of the company arrived at the spot to negotiate, but farmers did not even meet them. “We will not free these trucks, till the company does not give us in writing that it will never deliver its goods in Amritsar in future,” said Dilbag Singh, of the Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, which has been on dharna at the toll plaza for past 25 days.

A delegation of farmers from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will meet Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh at 11am on Tuesday to discuss the constitutional validity of the bills that a special session of the state assembly passed to counter the Centre’s laws.

top news
2 dead, including one attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
2 dead, including one attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack, several injured including a cop
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack, several injured including a cop
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In