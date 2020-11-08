e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers force closure of Reliance stores in Ludhiana mall

Farmers force closure of Reliance stores in Ludhiana mall

Farmers said they will continue protesting until the farm laws are revoked by the government.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Up in arms against the new central farm laws, farmers’ protest on Sunday led to the forced closure of six Reliance stores in a mall at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near the octroi post.

Protesters in the state have been targeting corporate houses in the past, accusing them of making inroads for the agriculture sector in connivance with the Union government.

Farmers said they will continue protesting until the farm laws are revoked by the government. They said they won’t allow Reliance and Adani stores in other malls and markets to open from Monday.

District president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta) Ugrahan, Gurpreet Singh Noorpur said that at least 200 members of the association reached the mall and staged a peaceful protest. They held a meeting with the management of the mall and store owners and requested them to close down.

Noorpur said that they have asked mall officials to give them in writing that they would not allow Reliance and Adani outlets in the mall to open till they continue protesting.

General secretary of BKU Saudagar Singh Ghudani said that from Monday they will close down outlets of Reliance and Adani in other malls and markets as well.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh said that even though farmer unions are protesting peacefully, a heavy police force was deputed at the mall to avoid any untoward incident.

Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson’s fifty keeps SRH alive in chase
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
RJD warns workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on Nov 10
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
