Farmers in Delhi haven’t got stubble solution yet, alleges BJP

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:28 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday alleged none of Delhi’s farmers had received the Pusa bio-decomposer, which the Delhi government claims to have distributed free of cost to cultivators in the capital’s rural belt to convert stubble into manure.

Gupta said the Kejriwal government was patting its back for spraying a bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), in the farmlands of Delhi, which will convert stubble into manure without having to burn it, but it was just a delusion as farmers hadn’t received its benefit.

The BJP leader made these allegations after visiting villages in the Narela and Bawana assembly constituencies along with the leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party leaders. The BJP leaders visited Ghoga, Daryapur, Harevali, Nagal, Bazipur and Majra Dabas villages.

It could not be determined, however, if the leaders had visited the spots where the government has used the compound on an experimental basis.

The Delhi government did not respond to repeated calls and messages for a comment.

“During our visit, farmers exposed the lies of the (Arvind) Kejriwal government and said they did not receive any bio-decomposer, which turns Parali into fertilisers. Kejriwal government has installed huge hoardings in other states to propagate that farmers in Delhi are getting medicine to make fertilisers from paddy stubble, which is reducing pollution, which is not the truth,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that during the visit, he found fields full of paddy stubble, which is causing a delay in sowing of wheat.

The Delhi government has said that scientists of the Pusa Institute have developed a bio-decomposer solution that can convert stubble into manure.

Leader of opposition Bidhuri alleged he had raised the plight of farmers in Delhi in an all-party meeting with the chief minister but he “did not pay attention to it”.

“The Delhi Government is doing politics in the name of farmers. It is not making fertilisers from paddy stubble anywhere in Delhi. Kejriwal government is registering a case against farmers and fining Rs 50,000 for Parali burning,” Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government had last month tied up with researchers of IARI to spray this bio-decomposer free of cost in the farmlands of Delhi, so that farmers do not have to set their fields on fire to get rid of the stubble.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said they have submitted a report to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stating the effectiveness of this bio-decomposer.

“We have asked the commission to extend the benefits of this product to other agrarian states where stubble burning is a major problem, because of which air pollution becomes a recurrent problem in Delhi,” Rai said.