Farmers protest at authority office, demand higher compensation rates, residential plots

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:24 IST

NOIDA:

Farmers seeking higher land compensation, residential plots and other benefits protested outside the Noida authority’s sector 6 administrative building on Monday.

The farmers are demanding a hiked land compensation of 64%, 10% residential plots (10% of total land acquired), Abadi settlement and other residential plots among other demands.

Police tried to stop them from protesting at the road but they kept on sitting outside the authority office. The farmers started their protest at 10am and ended it at 4:30pm. They said they will continue protest daily till the authority addressed their demands.

“We are protesting because the Noida authority kept cheating us for last more than three decades and now trying to destroy our Abadi (residential buildings). We will continue our protest until the authority accepts our demands in written. We will end our protest only after the Noida authority gives it in written that officials will accept all our demands related with residential plots, compensation and others ,” said Sukhbir Yadav, farmer leader.

Farmers were visiting all 81 villages in Noida’s jurisdiction to garner support for the agitation. They were preparing for the protest for the last two months and asking fellow farmers to join the protest at sector 6.

The farmers travelled in cars from their villages to sector 6, causing inconvenience to motorists using Udyog Marg and internal roads that connect sector 6’s administrative office with Dadri Road and Delhi-Noida Link road.

The police said they would not let farmers disturb traffic on Tuesday during their protest.

“We have taken adequate measures to ensure the farmer protest in future does not hinder the smooth flow of traffic. We are taking effective steps to ensure law and order is not affected,” said Sankalp Sharma,s deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Noida authority officer on special duty Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh made an unsuccessful attempt to pacify farmers.

“We assured farmers that we will look into their justified demands and we are already trying to solve much of their issues. But some issues will be dealt with only at the UP government level. We are ready to talk to them and resolve the issues,” Upadhyay said.