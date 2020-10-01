Farmers protest overnight blocking Ambala-Hisar road

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:48 IST

Ambala Scores of farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) continue to block the Ambala-Hisar highway with their tractors and trolleys, in protest against the non-procurement of paddy at mandis. Farmers have alleged that the procurement process that was to begin on September 26, has not started, despite tonnes of grain reaching the mandis. The protests had started about 10am on Wednesday, with the protesters staying put at the dharna even for the night outside the Ambala City grain market, blocking the major road.

Ambala Police erected barricades on the intersection at the Agrasen Chowk that lead towards Hisar road, restricting the movement of traffic from the city. Former Congress leader and ex-municipal corporator Himmat Singh was among a number of political and social leaders, who had addressed the gathering late night in support of the farmers.

Malkit Singh, district president of BKU, said no one from the administration had contacted them to resolve the issue or give any assurance.