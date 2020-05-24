Father kills daughter with hammer in Virar

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:27 IST

Arnala Coastal police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter at their residence in Tirupati Nagar on Saturday.

The accused Dattaram Chamaran Joshi was produced before the Vasai court on Sunday and is remanded in police custody for a week.

Joshi had an argument with his daughter Aakansha in the presence of his wife and elder son. Joshi in a fit of rage, pulled out a hammer and hit her on the head several times. Aakansha was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours, but she died on the way, said senior inspector Mahesh Shetye.

The cause of the murder has not been ascertained. Joshi is showing no signs of remorse neither is he co-operating with poilce, said Shetye. The body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,