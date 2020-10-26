Father-son booked for hitting car of woman doctor in Pinjore

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:40 IST

A father-son duo was booked for hitting a parked car in Panchkula, the police said on Sunday.

The owner of the car, Dr Vidhi Sharma of Amravati, Pinjore, told the police that on the night on October 13 at around 6.30pm, one Abhas Narula, 35, had hit her car that was parked outside her house and tried to run away. When she had tried to stop him, he had hurled abuses at her and even tried to hit in a state of intoxication, the doctor said in her complaint.

The doctor mentioned in the FIR that “he and his family finally said that they will bear all the expenses of the damage. However, later Abhas and his father, Rajiv Narula, 57, started harassing me on a daily basis. They threatened that in the future they would intentionally hit my car and kill me.”

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).