e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Father-son booked for hitting car of woman doctor in Pinjore

Father-son booked for hitting car of woman doctor in Pinjore

The accused had hurled abuses at her and even tried to hit her in a state of intoxication

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A father-son duo was booked for hitting a parked car in Panchkula, the police said on Sunday.

The owner of the car, Dr Vidhi Sharma of Amravati, Pinjore, told the police that on the night on October 13 at around 6.30pm, one Abhas Narula, 35, had hit her car that was parked outside her house and tried to run away. When she had tried to stop him, he had hurled abuses at her and even tried to hit in a state of intoxication, the doctor said in her complaint.

The doctor mentioned in the FIR that “he and his family finally said that they will bear all the expenses of the damage. However, later Abhas and his father, Rajiv Narula, 57, started harassing me on a daily basis. They threatened that in the future they would intentionally hit my car and kill me.”

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Covid-19: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Stokes for stroke, Rajasthan Royals sweep aside MI
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In