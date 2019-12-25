Father-son killed in Chandigarh accident

cities

A 35-year-old man and his seven-year-old son were killed while his wife was injured after their two-wheeler rammed into a pole near the gurdwara in Sector 34 late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 95 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Chandigarh this year. Last year, the number stood at 98.

The deceased in the present case have been identified as Parveen and his son Rohan. The family, which belongs to Pathankot, had recently shifted to Sector 29 from Sector 20, said police.

They were returning from Phase 3B1 in Mohali, where the couple operated a snacks kiosk, when the accident took place at 11:30pm.

“Parveen was driving the Activa, while his son was standing in the front. His wife, Jyoti, was riding pillion. The two-wheeler was speeding and hit a pole while negotiating curve in the road,” said police.

Some locals called the police, and the family was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The father-son duo was declared brought dead, said police. They had suffered multiple injuries on their head and face.

“Jyoti, too, sustained injures on her face and is currently undergoing treatment,” said an investigating official.

The couple is survived by their 10-year-old elder son.

“The couple had even insisted that Rohan stays at home, but he was adamant to accompany them. Their relatives are in a shock,” said the official, who was present at the hospital, waiting to record their statements.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and handed over the bodies to relatives after the postmortem.