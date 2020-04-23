Fear looms large in Rohtak’s Kakrana village

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:37 IST

Concerns of Rohtak’s Kakrana villagers are mounting following the emergence of two Covid-19 cases in their area.

Rohtak civil surgeon Anil Birla said they had collected samples of the 58-year-old cancer patient from Kakrana village, who was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Delhi, along with his 51-year-old wife. Their samples again tested positive at the PGIMS laboratory, he added.

“The retired MTNL employee had gone for his chemotherapy session at a private hospital in Delhi. Following the virus detection, he approached the district health department on Wednesday and revealed his case history,” he said, adding that they have also collected samples of 13 people belonging to Kakrana village, which has a population around 5,500.

Kakrana sarpanch Harbhawan said the residents have confined themselves to their homes.

“We are not sure how would people bring fodder for their animals. Even the threshing of wheat crop is yet to be done. All streets have been, meanwhile, sanitised three times today,” he added.

Rohtak deputy commissioner RS Verma, who reached the village to take stock of the situation, said they have declared the village as containment zone and area within its 7km radius as buffer zone.

“Fifteen teams of doctors, health workers and nurses have been engaged to conduct door-to-door checkups. Policemen have been deployed on the outskirts as well as within the village perimeter. No outsider, except administration officials, would be allowed to enter the village,” the DC added.

On being asked about crop procurement of Kakrana farmers, DC Verma said they will ensure lifting of wheat and mustard once the infected couple gets cured.

Their son, his family isolated in Rewari

After the Kakrana couple tested positive for coronavirus, the Rewari health department isolated their son, who is a lecturer at a government polytechnic college in a Rewari village , his wife and their son.

“The quarter where they lived on the campus has been sealed and their samples have been taken. The trio was sent to isolation ward of the local civil hospital. The lecturer was deployed on magisterial duty on Rajasthan border at Dharuhera. His close contacts have been asked to go into quarantine,” an official privy to the development said.