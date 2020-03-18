e-paper
Feb 17 Ludhiana heist: 10kg gold recovered from gangster’s Mohali hideout

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:00 IST
Hindustan Times, JALANDHAR/LUDHIANA
Police have recovered 10kg of the 30kg gold looted from a finance firm in Ludhiana on February 17. The gold was recovered from a Mohali hideout of gangster Amritpal Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday from Sahnewal-Dehlon road in Ludhiana district and his interrogation led the police to the booty.

Police also recovered a pistol and two rifles from Amritpal, who is the brother of gangster Jaipal Bhullar, and is currently in six-day custody of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU).

Inspector general of police (IGP), OCCU, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said Amritpal was one of the five members who committed the Ludhiana heist.

“Three accused in the heist case have been arrested. The first breakthrough came with the arrest of gangster Gagandeep Judge from Chandigarh last Thursday. The remaining gold and other accused, gangsters Jaipal and Gursewak Singh, will be arrested soon,” said the IGP. Police had recovered around ₹31-lakh cash, a pistol, two magazines and 50 cartridges from Judge. Police say his gang is involved in more than 20 crimes of different nature, including contract killing.

Acting on the leads provided by Judge during his questioning, OCCU arrested two more accused, Pardeep Singh of Gardiwala village in Hoshiarpur and Harpreet Singh of Peer Mohammad village in Ferozepur, on Sunday. Pardeep was involved in the gold robbery in Ludhiana, while the gang stayed at Harpreet’s house for a week before committing the crime and for a night after the crime. Pardeep and Harpreet were handed over to Ludhiana city police for further investigation.

Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta said the arrests have broken the backbone of the gang and remaining members will be arrested soon.

