Ferozepur records steepest single-day spike with 77 new Covid-19 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:48 IST

Bathinda: Seventy-seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ferozepur on Thursday, making it the district’s highest single-day spike.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Gupta said the number may go up further as laboratory reports for the day are still being received.

He said most of the patients are asymptomatic.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district so far has reached 410.

Till Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in Ferozepur was 116.

Six people have died due to the infection in the district since the outbreak began.

On Tuesday, Ferozepur reported 39 patients, including three health workers, police personnel and bank staffers.

NO PUBLIC DEALING AT DC OFFICE

Owing to the rising Covid cases, the Ferozepur district administration on Thursday suspended public dealings at the deputy commissioner (DC) office indefinitely.

In a release, additional DC Rajdeep Kaur said two helpline numbers, 01632-244024 and 244039, have been started to redress public grievances.

She said drop boxes have also been put up at the district administrative complex to accept complaints of residents.