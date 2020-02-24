Festival of Future: PCMC receives 830 applications

cities

PUNE Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has received at least 700 applications for the hackathon and 130 pitches for PCMC startup pitch fest as on Monday, for the’ Festival of Future,’ according to officials.

‘Festival of Future’ will be held on February 28 and 29, where startups will be promoted and industrialists will guide budding entrepreneurs. It will be held at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre.

Nilkanth Poman, chief information technology officer, PCMC Smart City, said, “Preparations are in full swing for the festival. We have several departments of the corporation who are engaged in various activities on the ground along with the support of the various institutions, our partners such as Auto Cluster, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) among others.”

“We have several colleges from PCMC region who will send teams to participate in the festival. We are looking forward to a successful launch of the festival,” said Poman.

Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The Festival of Future will focus on initiatives around future skills, entrepreneurship among others. These initiatives will contribute to driving future economic growth and improving citizen quality of life.”

Loveena Leonardo, founder, Everything Expats, said, “I am part of the unconventional panel of speakers. We are supposed to be the ones that are running businesses that are not the norm. I am honoured to be asked to be a speaker for this event.”

Raghunath Mashelkar, eminent scientist and former Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) who is the keynote speaker for the event, said, “I think the festival is a good idea as it will encourage entrepreneurship and create more jobs.”