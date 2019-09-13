Festive fervour sees dip in noise pollution

pune

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:19 IST

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had a busy night on the last day of Ganpati immersion on Thursday with their officials, placed at the 18 designated spots across the city, measuring sound levels as part of their noise pollution check during the Ganeshotsav.

The officials recorded the noise levels at the crossroads of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale and Mandai near Shanipar area as 88 decibels (dB), and 92 decibels (dB) on Laxmi road, at 10 pm.

“It is expected that the noise level will be higher on the last day of immersion as many devotes take part in the procession, but it was less than previous year when the DJ music blast touched as high as 92 decibels,” said Dilip Khedkar, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The officials take reading every ten minutes while continuously recording the sound, then an average is derived after compiling the readings. While Karve road recorded 96.6 decibels, Laxmi road was 89.6 and Kothrud recorded 92.8 decibels. The lowest noise level was recorded at Shivajinagar at 73.4 decibels. The noise level was taken between 6 pm and midnight (12 am) on Thursday.

“There is a reduction in noise pollution as compared to previous years. Increase in awareness and proactive steps taken by authorities and mandals have brought positive results,” added Khedkar.

Mahesh Shindikar, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) assistant professor, and his student volunteers also conducted a noise level check during the Ganpati festival, their 19th in a row.

Shindikar, “This year, although there was less DJ music and significant reduction in noise level, it did not make much difference as traditional instruments increased the noise pollution level.” According to their study, the average sound decibel recorded between noon (12 pm) on September 12 and 8 am on September 13 was 86.2 decibels. According to the COEP readings, the highest was recorded along the Laxmi road and Limbaraj Maharaj chowk at 90.5 decibels and the lowest at Khanduji Baba chowk (Deccan) at 78 decibels.

The varsity assistant professor attributed the reduction in noise pollution to public awareness about its adverse effects.

.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:09 IST