e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Festive season drives auto sales in Ludhiana, but dealers still left wanting for more

Festive season drives auto sales in Ludhiana, but dealers still left wanting for more

Pandemic ate into their sales due to shaved-down budgets of consumers, say dealers

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:12 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On Dhanteras, two-wheeler dealerships saw fewer takers as compared to those selling four-wheelers.
On Dhanteras, two-wheeler dealerships saw fewer takers as compared to those selling four-wheelers.(Harsimar Singh/HT)
         

Notwithstanding the much-needed push given to the automobile sector by the festive season, the ongoing pandemic continues to cast its shadow on the business, as was seen on Dhanteras on Thursday.

While two-wheeler sales were down by half as compared to past few years, four-wheelers saw a better response, yet remained limited to around 90% of the expected sales.

Sanju Chawla, manager at Honda Pioneer, near Dholewal Chowk, said, “The financial crunch being faced by consumers was taking a toll on the automobile business as well. While earlier, we used to remain busy all day on Dhanteras, we recorded barely half the sales this year.”

“Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, the high cost of BS-VI vehicles as compared to BS-IV vehicles and closure of colleges has also affected the sales, as the younger target group is not buying two-wheelers this year,” he added.

The usual festive rush was indeed missing, said Ramesh, manager at Kailash Hero on GT Road near Sherpur Chowk, adding that the middle class was their primary customer base for two-wheelers, but they had called off their purchases due to the outbreak hitting their budgets.

On the other hand, four-wheeler dealers reported a better response, saying the festive season had given them a reason to cheer as opposed to the post-lockdown period when the sales had dived severely.

“The business is getting back on track gradually due to festivals. Though not a perfect 100%, we still achieved 90% of our sales targets on Thursday,” said Goldy Beri, sales manager at Gulzar Motors Private Limited.

top news
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
DRI officials detain Krunal Pandya at Mumbai airport
DRI officials detain Krunal Pandya at Mumbai airport
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna as part of Central Vista project
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In