Feud over smoke emission leads to attempted murder in Pune

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:22 IST

Pune The police on Tuesday filed a case of attempted murder against one after a fight broke between two families over smoke emitting from one of their houses.

The complaint was lodged by Lakshmi Bansode, 28, a resident of Ambedkarnagar, Market Yard. The accused, identified as Mohammad Farukh Ansari, 42, is also a resident of the same area. He was arrested and remanded to police custody by a local court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two families used to constantly fight over smoke emitting from the chulha (earthen stove) in the victim’s house.

“On Tuesday, Bansode along with her mother-in-law was cutting wood for the chulha placed outside her house, when the accused asked her to stop. As the two women did not pay heed to him, he attacked the mother-in-law with a knife and injured Bansode when she prevented the assualt. He also attacked another member of the Bansode family, when he tried to intervene,” said Sambhaji Nimbalkar, senior police inspector, Market Yard police station.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at Market Yard police station against Ansari.

