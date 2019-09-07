SUV lifters’ strike again, drive off with businessman’s vehicle

lucknow

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:59 IST

The gang of SUV lifters continued its free run in the state capital as it struck again in Gomti Nagar area early Saturday and fled with the SUV of an electronic goods businessman from outside his house.

This is the fifth SUV of the same make stolen by the vehicle lifters with the same modus operandi from different parts of the city in the last two weeks.

Police said the modus operandi and timing of the thefts – between 3.30 am and 5.30 am — points towards the involvement of the same gang.

In all incidents, the miscreants came in a four-wheeler and conducted a recce before committing the thefts.

Local residents said Gomti Nagar is on the prime target of vehicle lifters as three out of five SUVs were stolen from the same area. They said the back-to-back thefts in Gomti Nagar and other parts of the city are the vehicle lifters’ open challenge to the police who claims to be conducting midnight checking of vehicles regularly.

The latest incident was reported from Vishal Khand-2 locality of Gomti Nagar police station limits when the SUV of one Sahaj Pratap Singh Nanda, who deal sin air conditioner equipment, was stolen from outside his house between 4 am and 4.30 am.

Nanda told police that he had parked his SUV in front of his house at around 10 pm after he returned from work on Friday night. He said the vehicle was missing in the morning on Saturday.

Nanda said the theft was captured on CCTV camera installed at a near-by building and added that the video footage showed three people, who were in another four-wheeler, unlock the SUV by opening its boot door and then opening its front door and taking off.

Sub-inspector Sandip Kumar Yadav of Gomti Nagar police station said a police team scanned the footage of near-by CCTVs to get more details about the gang.

An official of the crime branch of Lucknow police said the in-charges of all police stations in the city have been alerted about the back-to-back thefts of SUVs on the same pattern. He said a devoted team of crime branch has been asked to track the gang.

RECENT INCIDENTS

*Sept 4: SUV of a pharmaceuticals trader Saneev Saxena was stolen from outside his house in Gomti Nagar’s Vipul Khand.

*Aug 31: SUV of a private firm employee Amit Singh stolen from outside his house on Ring Road in Thakurganj.

*Aug 28: SUV of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Anurag Srivastava stolen from outside his house in LDA colony under Krishna Nagar police station limits.

*Aug 25: SUV of BJP leader Hero Bajpai stolen from outside his house in Gomti Nagar’s Vijay Khand.

*July 6: SUV of Vinod Kumar Pandey stolen from outside his house in Gomti Nagar’s Vishwas Khand.

*May 30: SUV of one Preetam Singh stolen from outside his house in Vipul Khand, Gomti Nagar.

*May 28: One Alok Mishra’s SUV stolen from outside his house in Viram Khand, Gomti Nagar.

*May 27: SUV of one Sant Singh Solanki stolen from outside his house in Vrindavan Colony.

*May 9: Dr Pranjal Agarwal’s white SUV stolen from outside his house in Sector 13, Indiranagar.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 19:43 IST