Fight over chores: Woman bludgeons mother-in-law in Ludhiana

Arrested, she had tried to mislead cops by claiming some miscreants had attacked the victim

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested by the police for attacking her mother-in-law with a washing paddle in an attempt to kill her at their house in Agar Nagar extension in the city.

The accused identified as Renu Bala was produced before a local court on Saturday that sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

The police said that Renu and Nitin are married for ten years now and have two children.

The incident took place on January 22, when the victim and accused landed in heated arguments over household chores. When Nitin returned home, Shashi narrated the incident to him after which Renu was chided by her husband.

Renu then nursed a grudge against her mother-in-law following exchange of harsh words. She then hatched a conspiracy to kill Shashi.

On January 22, when the two were alone at home, Renu hit Shashi with a washing paddle several times on her head, leaving her unconscious.

On hearing the noise, the neighbours gathered at the spot. In order to save herself, Renu cooked up a story that some miscreants barged into her house and attacked the victim, leaving her severely injured.

Shashi was rushed to the hospital, where, after regaining consciousness, she complained to the police that her daughter-in-law tried to kill her.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

