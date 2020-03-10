Finally, Punjab Engineering College boys hostels have 12am curfew, girls jubilant

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 00:25 IST

Boys at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) hostels finally find their freedom curtailed as authorities have fixed curfew hours at 12 midnight following a sustained campaign by girls for equal treatment.

Even now though there’s a one-hour gap between timings, with girls expected to report back to their hostels at 11pm instead of 10pm earlier.

The March 6 order by colleges authorities has led to much jubilation among the girl hostellers, who had written to the PEC director demanding parity in entry timings with boys.

“We circulated a letter and also sent various emails to the director, telling him that if entry and exit timings of girls are restricted, the boys should also follow the same rules,” a girl living in Vindhya hostel said on condition of anonymity.

Students breaking the rules will be fined ₹500 for the first offence, and ₹1,000, ₹5000 and ₹10,000 for repeat offences.

Boys, reportedly, want the decision reversed. A delegation recently met PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi and asked him to reconsider the move.

‘Girls’ parents were against move’

A member of the student affairs council who met Sanghi but wished to remain anonymous, said, “We are pitching for removal of entry timings for both girls and boys. However, we were told that in a recent survey conducted by the college sometime back the parents of the girls objected to it citing security concerns.”

He added that though the boys were impacted by the decision, “Our aim is to ensure equality. We do not plan any protest as of now as we have shared our representation with the administration and they have asked for a week’s time.”

As of now the 2,051 boys vastly outnumber the 482 girls in undergraduate four-year courses in PEC, out of which around 1,400 students live in hostels on campus.

The notice by the PEC dean, student affairs, dated 6 March 2020, reads, “Based on the request of hostel residents to increase the in time of hostel and the decision taken in the Dean’s meeting on 3 March, 2020, the entry time for both girls and boys residents of various hostels namely Shivalik, Kurukshetra, Aravali, Himalaya, Vindhya, and Kalpana Chawla hostel of PEC shall be 11pm for girls and 12am for boys with immediate effect.”

A fourth year girl student of the electrical branch, who also did not want to be named, said, “Earlier the girls had an entry time of 8:30 pm while there were no such restrictions for boys. Our timings were changed to 10pm when we were in the third year, but the rules for boys remained in place.”

The director of the institute, Dheeraj Sanghi, said “We are interested in having similar rules for boys and girls. We understand the boys are upset. We will review the office order soon.”