Financer shot dead in northeast Delhi, personal enmity suspected

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:39 IST

New Delhi:

A 42-year-old financer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s Shiv Vihar near Karawal Nagar on Thursday night.

Police suspect personal enmity angle behind the financer’s murder and have formed four teams to probe the case, which was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said that the financer, identified by his single name Kishore, had come near a temple in Shiv Vihar on his scooter for some work.

Around 8 pm, Kishore was sitting on his scooter when two unidentified men arrived there and fired at least three rounds at him.

“Kishore suffered two bullets and collapsed. The attackers fled. It’s not clear they came on a bike or were in a car. We have not found any eyewitness to the crime. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” DCP Surya said.

Police said Kishore did not have a criminal record. “Personal enmity appears to be the reason behind the murder. We have not ruled out financial dispute as a reason too. The case is being probed from all possible angles,” the DCP added.

Kishore lived with his family in Karawal Nagar.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:39 IST