Financier’s murder: 2 more aides of gangster Moni land in Ludhiana police net

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:26 IST

After catching dreaded gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni and his accomplice Sumit alias Chhoti from Uttarakhand for the murder of a financier, Ludhiana police have arrested their two more aides.

They have been identified as Mani Kumar alias Tarloki Ram of Jawahar Nagar’s Labour Colony and Jatin Kumar, also from the same locality.

While addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said there were seven people involved in the murder of financier Harjinder Singh alias Jindi of Jawahar Nagar camp.

He said four of them have been arrested, while the remaining three — Darpan of Sham Nagar, Jatinder Kumar alias Bala of Jawahar Nagar and Harvinder Pal Singh alias Soni of Labour Colony — were still at large.

The police have also recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges, a motorcycle and a fake number plate. All four of them were produced in a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

“Moni was the mastermind, who had roped in the other six in the murder plan. They used to conduct regular recces and forward real-time details of their target to Moni. They all were present at the Jawahar Nagar camp on January 23 when Moni and Chhoti had gunned down the financier in full public view,” the police chief said.

During questioning, he said, Moni confessed that he killed the financier because “Jindi was giving information to police about him”.

Conspiracy to kill Jindi began on Jan 13

The police commissioner said that Moni had on January 13 hatched the plan to kill Jindi. “He, along with his accomplices, arrived in the city on the occasion of Lohri from Ambala and conducted recce before leaving for Haridwar. Later, Moni and Chhoti stole a motorcycle from Haridwar and then carjacked a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on January 19,” he added.

He said the accused had replaced the number plate of the car with another similar Wagon R. “After executing the crime in Ludhiana, they again fled to Haridwar via Saharanpur,” Agrawal said.

On February 3, Moni and his accomplice Chhoti were arrested and the car used by them in crime was also seized.

‘Moni had 45 members in his gang’

The police chief said that there were at least 45 members in Moni’s gang. “Of those, five persons have already died while nearly 20 are in prison and remaining ones are absconding,” he added. “However, we have identified those. Moreover, these accused were hatching a conspiracy to execute robberies in the city. Thus, a separate case is also being registered against them,” Agrawal said.

‘Gangster took ₹10 lakh to kill Ambala bizman’

According to the police, Moni, along with his aides Darpan and Jatin, had attacked an Ambala-based businessman on December 6, but as the victim survived, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Moni and two others at an Ambala police station.

“During interrogation, Moni confessed that he had taken ₹10 lakh to kill the businessman. We will share this information with our Ambala counterparts so that they can carry out further investigation,” Agrawal said, while adding that Moni and Jatin have been arrested, but Darpan was on the run.

Notorious for bank robberies

The police said Moni was already facing 20 cases registered against him at different stations. Moni was arrested in 2016 for a robbery at Punjab National Bank’s Kochar Market branch. But he had fled the police custody.

He and his aides then robbed ₹25 lakh from SBI’s cash van in Haridwar and landed in police net in April 2018.

He came out on bail in 2019 and in October, unsuccessfully attempted to steal from two ATMs.

He then on the intervening night of November 1 and 2 uprooted an ATM containing ₹23 lakh from Pakhowal. In this case, the PAU police had nabbed three men — Deepak Billa, Deepak Deepu and Ajay Kumar — while Moni and five others managed to evade arrest.

The police chief said Moni had met Chhoti in jail, against whom, 11 cases are currently registered.