FIR against chemical factory owner after death of 28 cattle in Lucknow’s Chinhat area

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:50 IST

A day after 28 bovines died and at least 15 took ill / lost their vision allegedly due to contaminated water in a drain in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the owner of a chemical factory located nearby. The accused was booked under several serious charges, including insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace, said police.

The incident occurred in Tara Ka Purwa village of Chinhat on Friday afternoon.

Villager Rama Kant, who lost 18 buffaloes reportedly due to the release of effluent by the factory into the drain, lodged an FIR against Vishal Swaroop Agarwal, owner of Indian Pesticide Limited, and his employees at the Chinhat police station. Several other cattle owners also lost their animals in the incident, he said.

Inspector of Chinhat police station, Sachin Kumar Singh, said, “The factory and its employees have been booked under charges of fouling water of a public spring or reservoir, mischief by killing or maiming cattle, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, assault or use of criminal force, rioting, insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.”

The complainant alleged that as many as 28 cattle died and 15 fell ill after drinking contaminated water of the drain. He said apart from him, villagers Ramu, Phool Chand, Raj Kumar and Rajesh Pal also lost multiple bovines in the incident. He also claimed that one animal was still missing.

Earlier on Friday, the death of cattle triggered panic in the area and hundreds of villagers protested against the factory owner by blocking the Dewa Road. They alleged that the owner and his employees misbehaved with them, threatening them with dire consequences, when they questioned them regarding chemicals / effluent being released into the drain.

Taking a serious note of the incident, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma sent a team of administrative officials and officers of the pollution control board to the site. “The officials collected samples of the drain water for further examination to recommend necessary action against the factory owner,” he said.

Meanwhile, pradhan of Tara Ka Purwa village, Sandip Singh, said this was not the first time that such an incident had occurred. “In a similar incident around a decade ago, several cattle were killed due to the chemicals released by the factory,” he claimed.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 16:50 IST